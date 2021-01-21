During the last session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares were 19,709,055, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 49.21% or $1.56. The 52-week high for the TLSA share is $12.17, that puts it down -157.29% from that peak though still a striking +86.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.6162. The company’s market capitalization is $399.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TLSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA): Trading Information

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) registered a 49.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.59% in intraday trading to $5.29- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.24%, and it has moved by 118.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.16%. The short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is 410.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 100.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $11 respectively. As a result, TLSA is trading at a discount of 132.56% off the target high and 69.13% off the low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Biggest Investors

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.62%, with the float percentage being 18.62%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 350.01 Thousand shares (or 69.3% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 224.65 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 44.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $748.08 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 154,440 shares. This amounts to just over 30.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $311.97 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.21 Thousand, or about 7.37% of the stock, which is worth about $75.17 Thousand.

