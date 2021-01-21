During the last session, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s traded shares were 1,702,260, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the THBR share is $14.94, that puts it down -14.4% from that peak though still a striking +29.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $563.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. THBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR): Trading Information

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.04% in intraday trading to $13.90 this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by 24.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.21%. The short interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) is 394.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 231.82 day(s) to cover.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s Biggest Investors

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.71%, with the float percentage being 82.95%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.91 Million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $29.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 Million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 516,986 shares. This amounts to just over 1.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 375Thousand, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $3.83 Million.

