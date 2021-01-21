During the recent session, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares were 2,449,320, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GEO share is $18.42, that puts it down -114.94% from that peak though still a striking +6.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 Million shares over the past three months.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GEO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO): Trading Information

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.7% in intraday trading to $9.31- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -7.31% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.06%. The short interest in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 22Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.5, which implies an increase of 92.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $18 respectively. As a result, GEO is trading at a discount of 110.04% off the target high and 75.03% off the low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $575.97 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $598.97 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $621.71 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.1%. While earnings are projected to return 16% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

GEO Dividend Yield

The GEO Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The GEO Group, Inc. is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.06%.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Biggest Investors

The GEO Group, Inc. insiders own 3.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.21%, with the float percentage being 68.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.85 Million shares (or 15.54% of all shares), a total value of $213.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.2 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $149.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,773,487 shares. This amounts to just over 6.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.35 Million, or about 4.41% of the stock, which is worth about $47.4 Million.

