During the last session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares were 2,848,505, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.52% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the VET share is $16.21, that puts it down -175.68% from that peak though still a striking +74.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $928.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VET has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET): Trading Information

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) registered a 6.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $5.98- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.29%, and it has moved by 21.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.13%. The short interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 6.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.74, which implies a decline of -2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.9 and $8.62 respectively. As a result, VET is trading at a discount of 46.6% off the target high and -33.67% off the low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vermilion Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares have gone up +17.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2360.61% against 23.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 173.3% this quarter and then fall -69% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.21 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.58 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.1% and then fell by -2.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -63.72%. While earnings are projected to return 136.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.76% per annum.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Biggest Investors

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders own 2.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.05%, with the float percentage being 27.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.26 Million shares (or 2.68% of all shares), a total value of $9.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 Million shares, is of Bank Of Nova Scotia /’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 2,129,044 shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 983.5 Thousand, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $2.3 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored