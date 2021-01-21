During the last session, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares were 3,720,045, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.26% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RIBT share is $1.49, that puts it down -73.26% from that peak though still a striking +56.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $35.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 954.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 732.87 Million shares over the past three months.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RIBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT): Trading Information

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) registered a 10.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.86% in intraday trading to $0.939 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.7%, and it has moved by 55.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.36%. The short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is 105.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, RIBT is trading at a discount of 16.28% off the target high and 16.28% off the low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RiceBran Technologies has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares have gone up +7.7% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.5% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.02 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.98 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.83 Million and $8.33 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.4% and then fell by -4.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36%. While earnings are projected to return -15.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Biggest Investors

RiceBran Technologies insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43%, with the float percentage being 45.95%. CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.65 Million shares (or 25.37% of all shares), a total value of $4.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.1 Million shares, is of DG Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $883.81 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2020 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1,158,776 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $614.15 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 560.46 Thousand, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $235.39 Thousand.

