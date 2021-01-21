During the recent session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 4,239,929, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $21.65, that puts it down -42.9% from that peak though still a striking +56.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.06 Million shares over the past three months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. JBLU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU): Trading Information

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $16.03 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by 7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.88%. The short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 15.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.77, which implies an increase of 4.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $22 respectively. As a result, JBLU is trading at a discount of 45.21% off the target high and -47.19% off the low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JetBlue Airways Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares have gone up +47.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -409.47% against 4.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -401.8% this quarter and then fall -192.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -63.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $639.86 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $842.07 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.03 Billion and $1.59 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -68.5% and then fell by -47% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.9%. While earnings are projected to return 272.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Biggest Investors

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.26%, with the float percentage being 70.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.5 Million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $266.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.19 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $251.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 8,220,195 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.85 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $114.08 Million.

