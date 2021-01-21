During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 1,481,916, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.93% or $2.22. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $22.39, that puts it down -60.5% from that peak though still a striking +49.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $383.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FULC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC): Trading Information

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) registered a 18.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $13.98 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.34%, and it has moved by 8.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.13%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 1Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.4, which implies an increase of 24.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $23 respectively. As a result, FULC is trading at a discount of 64.87% off the target high and -21.15% off the low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -125.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.4% per annum.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Biggest Investors

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 35.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.11%, with the float percentage being 118.03%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.96 Million shares (or 21.71% of all shares), a total value of $47.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 Million shares, is of TRV GP IV, LLC’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 707,759 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 342.82 Thousand, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $4.01 Million.

