During the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 3,867,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $8.48, that puts it down -81.2% from that peak though still a striking +13.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CRK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK): Trading Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.44% in intraday trading to $5.47- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.36%, and it has moved by 3.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.09%. The short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 6.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 67.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $12 respectively. As a result, CRK is trading at a discount of 156.41% off the target high and 6.84% off the low.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares have jump down -8.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -74.03% against -37.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -59.1% this quarter and then jump 25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $266.22 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $313.23 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $289.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return 239.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Biggest Investors

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders own 69.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.42%, with the float percentage being 76.13%. Deep Basin Capital LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.24 Million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $22.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 Million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd owns about 2,086,869 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 865.79 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $4.99 Million.

