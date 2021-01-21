During the recent session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 4,175,064, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AM share is $8.8, that puts it down -9.05% from that peak though still a striking +79.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. AM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM): Trading Information

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.84% in intraday trading to $8.77- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by -0.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.97%. The short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 12.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.55, which implies a decline of -6.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $11 respectively. As a result, AM is trading at a discount of 36.31% off the target high and -25.65% off the low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares have gone up +32.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -139.29% against -18.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 169% this quarter and then jump 127.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.56 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.65 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $239.07 Million and $243.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.4% and then fell by -11.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -343.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AM Dividend Yield

Antero Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation is 1.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Biggest Investors

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders own 32.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.26%, with the float percentage being 80.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.02 Million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $155.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.68 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $148.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Aug 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income owns about 19,753,773 shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.19 Million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $75.77 Million.

