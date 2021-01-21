During the recent session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 3,496,628, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $13.76, that puts it down -14.95% from that peak though still a striking +47.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. TEVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA): Trading Information

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $12.66 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 22.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.89%. The short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 33.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies a decline of -2.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $17 respectively. As a result, TEVA is trading at a discount of 42.02% off the target high and -24.81% off the low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.36 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.21 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.47 Billion and $4.36 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.5% and then fell by -3.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.7%. While earnings are projected to return 59.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.33% per annum.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.78%, with the float percentage being 52.32%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 631 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 130.11 Million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.81 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $475.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 56,134,536 shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $505.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.38 Million, or about 4.52% of the stock, which is worth about $444.92 Million.

