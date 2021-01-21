During the recent session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 1,478,255, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $70.51, that puts it down -81.96% from that peak though still a striking +64.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.69. The company’s market capitalization is $4.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR): Trading Information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.99% in intraday trading to $40.89 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 7.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.61%. The short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 5.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies a decline of -0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $53 respectively. As a result, SPR is trading at a discount of 36.77% off the target high and -53.55% off the low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) shares have gone up +74.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -191.34% against -18.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -200% this quarter and then jump 13.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -56.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $899.33 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $909.79 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 Billion and $1.08 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -54.1% and then fell by -15.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return -9.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SPR Dividend Yield

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.1 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Biggest Investors

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.51%, with the float percentage being 79.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.13 Million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $172.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.26 Million shares, is of Scopia Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $137.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,266,943 shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 Million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $46.64 Million.

