During the last session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s traded shares were 1,365,091, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SONN share is $54.6, that puts it down -1960.38% from that peak though still a striking +16.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $45.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 667.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 721.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SONN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN): Trading Information

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $2.70- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by 12.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.83%. The short interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is 830.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 201.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, SONN is trading at a discount of 201.89% off the target high and 201.89% off the low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.7%. While earnings are projected to return 89.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Biggest Investors

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 4.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.62%, with the float percentage being 2.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 240.65 Thousand shares (or 1.4% of all shares), a total value of $618.47 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.84 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $228.31 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59,815 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.72 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.6 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $45.93 Thousand.

