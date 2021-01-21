During the last session, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares were 2,064,763, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.51% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SIOX share is $4.15, that puts it down -44.6% from that peak though still a striking +33.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.9. The company’s market capitalization is $139.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 968Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. SIOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX): Trading Information

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) registered a 5.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.36% in intraday trading to $3.07- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.37%, and it has moved by -1.03% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.24%. The short interest in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 1.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 170.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $8 respectively. As a result, SIOX is trading at a discount of 178.75% off the target high and 143.9% off the low.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.1%. While earnings are projected to return 63.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Biggest Investors

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. insiders own 38.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25%, with the float percentage being 40.7%. Consonance Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $14.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 Million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 64,171 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $296.47 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.63 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $84.4 Thousand.

