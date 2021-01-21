During the last session, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares were 1,389,863, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the MCRB share is $38.5, that puts it down -51.57% from that peak though still a striking +90.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 980Million shares over the past three months.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MCRB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB): Trading Information

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.16% in intraday trading to $27.96 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.22%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.67%. The short interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 7.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.17, which implies an increase of 54.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $49 respectively. As a result, MCRB is trading at a discount of 92.91% off the target high and -5.51% off the low.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares have gone up +434.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12% this quarter and then fall -10.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -34.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.93 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7.62 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.1%. While earnings are projected to return 48.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Biggest Investors

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.2%, with the float percentage being 89.48%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.57 Million shares (or 23.64% of all shares), a total value of $610.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.29 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $348.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8,435,523 shares. This amounts to just over 9.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $206.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.24 Million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $117.15 Million.

