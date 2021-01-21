During the last session, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares were 6,140,187, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.88% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the EYES share is $6.4, that puts it down -221.61% from that peak though still a striking +65.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.691. The company’s market capitalization is $46.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EYES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES): Trading Information

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) registered a 19.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.09%, and it has moved by 19.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.42%. The short interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is 437.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 183.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 402.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, EYES is trading at a discount of 402.51% off the target high and 402.51% off the low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $472Million and $497Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -49.2% and then fell by -51.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.3%. While earnings are projected to return 46% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Biggest Investors

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. insiders own 43.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.62%, with the float percentage being 57.31%. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 561.61 Thousand shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $484.33 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 130.67 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $112.69 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 57,555 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.64 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.11 Thousand, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $39.76 Thousand.

