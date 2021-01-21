During the recent session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s traded shares were 2,482,070, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the RPRX share is $56.5, that puts it down -10.78% from that peak though still a striking +31.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.8. The company’s market capitalization is $32.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. RPRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX): Trading Information

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.04% in intraday trading to $53.23 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.06%. The short interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is 13.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.88, which implies an increase of 1.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $56 respectively. As a result, RPRX is trading at a discount of 9.8% off the target high and -7.84% off the low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 70.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.1% per annum.

RPRX Dividend Yield

Royalty Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Royalty Pharma plc is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Biggest Investors

Royalty Pharma plc insiders own 17.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.42%, with the float percentage being 53.84%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 46.02 Million shares (or 11.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.19 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $765.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares are Investment Company Of America and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 8,190,570 shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $409.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 Million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $168.48 Million.

