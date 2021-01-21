During the recent session, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares were 1,864,956, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $421.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$7.37. The 52-week high for the ROKU share is $448.17, that puts it down -6.42% from that peak though still a striking +86.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.22. The company’s market capitalization is $53.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ROKU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): Trading Information

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.73% in intraday trading to $448.1 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.4%, and it has moved by 19.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.25%. The short interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 4.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $327.07, which implies a decline of -22.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200 and $475 respectively. As a result, ROKU is trading at a discount of 12.79% off the target high and -52.51% off the low.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Roku, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares have gone up +179.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.08% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.2% this quarter and then jump 24.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $611.65 Million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $463.19 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $411.23 Million and $320.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.7% and then jump by 44.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -514.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Biggest Investors

Roku, Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.95%, with the float percentage being 74.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 814 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.85 Million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.72 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.65 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3,704,366 shares. This amounts to just over 3.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 Million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $912.3 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored