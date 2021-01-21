During the last session, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s traded shares were 1,129,693, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.3% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the PPBT share is $14.4, that puts it down -217.88% from that peak though still a striking +18.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $81.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 899.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PPBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT): Trading Information

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) registered a -8.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11% in intraday trading to $5.09- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.85%, and it has moved by 11.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.9%. The short interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) is 88.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 451.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, PPBT is trading at a discount of 451.88% off the target high and 451.88% off the low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Biggest Investors

Purple Biotech Ltd. insiders own 1.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.49%, with the float percentage being 14.77%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 346.2 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.8 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $127.01 Thousand.

