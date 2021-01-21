During the recent session, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s traded shares were 1,465,094, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the PHM share is $49.7, that puts it down -6.02% from that peak though still a striking +63.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.12. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 Million shares over the past three months.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PHM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.38.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM): Trading Information

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $48.18 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.31%, and it has moved by 4.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.88%. The short interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is 8.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.31, which implies an increase of 22.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $77 respectively. As a result, PHM is trading at a discount of 64.25% off the target high and 2.39% off the low.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PulteGroup, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) shares have gone up +23.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.12% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.1% this quarter and then jump 48.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.1 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.02 Billion and $2.29 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.9% and then jump by 26.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.7%. While earnings are projected to return 3% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.5% per annum.

PHM Dividend Yield

PulteGroup, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PulteGroup, Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.2 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.42%.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Biggest Investors

PulteGroup, Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.86%, with the float percentage being 92.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 912 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.08 Million shares (or 10.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.89 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.06 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,152,803 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $331.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.85 Million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $270.93 Million.

