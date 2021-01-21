During the recent session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 3,144,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.29% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $9.43, that puts it down -74.31% from that peak though still a striking +37.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $270.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 378.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.09 Million shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PRQR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR): Trading Information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a 27.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $5.91- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.02%, and it has moved by 25.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.95%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 602.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $470.34 Million and $263Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -51.1% and then fell by -31.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.5%. While earnings are projected to return -27% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Biggest Investors

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 2.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.26%, with the float percentage being 71.36%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.97 Million shares (or 9.92% of all shares), a total value of $23.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Company, LLP’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd owns about 1,725,935 shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 189.17 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $698.03 Thousand.

