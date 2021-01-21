During the last session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s traded shares were 1,338,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.11% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the PLM share is $9.7, that puts it down -163.59% from that peak though still a striking +59.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $368.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.11 Million shares over the past three months.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PLM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM): Trading Information

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) registered a -11.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.75% in intraday trading to $4.17- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by -2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.92%. The short interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) is 368.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 307.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, PLM is trading at a discount of 307.61% off the target high and 307.61% off the low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.7%. While earnings are projected to return -83.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Biggest Investors

PolyMet Mining Corp. insiders own 71.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.23%, with the float percentage being 4.37%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 295.01 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 200.41 Thousand shares, is of U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota)’s that is approximately 0.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $731.48 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored