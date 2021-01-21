During the last session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 6,171,981, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $2.17. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $187.7, that puts it down -9.79% from that peak though still a striking +82.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.2. The company’s market capitalization is $209.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PDD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $181.7 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by 14.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.78%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 29.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up +107.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.77% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 160% this quarter and then jump 74.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.91 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 88.6% and then jump by 193.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 56.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Biggest Investors

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.68%, with the float percentage being 27.97%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 515 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.9 Million shares (or 27.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.25 Million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 16.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.06 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 4,198,446 shares. This amounts to just over 4.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $377.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.75 Million, or about 4.38% of the stock, which is worth about $666.15 Million.

