During the recent session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 2,059,891, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PK share is $24.35, that puts it down -35.43% from that peak though still a striking +77.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.99. The company’s market capitalization is $4.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. PK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK): Trading Information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $18.30 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by 6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.08%. The short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 9.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.75, which implies a decline of -1.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $22 respectively. As a result, PK is trading at a discount of 22.36% off the target high and -38.82% off the low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone up +92.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -159.38% against -3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -270.6% this quarter and then jump 72% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -68.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.16 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $226.41 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $810Million and $599Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -80.4% and then fell by -62.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.1%. While earnings are projected to return -39.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PK Dividend Yield

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 20.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Biggest Investors

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.85%, with the float percentage being 86.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 32.7 Million shares (or 13.88% of all shares), a total value of $326.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.56 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $255.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10,379,946 shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 Million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $69.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored