During the last session, NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s traded shares were 13,811,983, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.98% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the NTN share is $7.76, that puts it down -174.21% from that peak though still a striking +66.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $8.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 236.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.44 Million shares over the past three months.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NTN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN): Trading Information

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) registered a 10.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.68% in intraday trading to $4.40- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.91%, and it has moved by 30.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.34%. The short interest in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) is 92.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 94.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $5.5 respectively. As a result, NTN is trading at a discount of 94.35% off the target high and 94.35% off the low.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.16 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.13 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.3% and then jump by 8.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.2%. While earnings are projected to return -601.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Biggest Investors

NTN Buzztime, Inc. insiders own 17.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.03%, with the float percentage being 19.44%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 98.33 Thousand shares (or 3.32% of all shares), a total value of $167.16 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.18 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $36Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 20,786 shares. This amounts to just over 0.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.23 Thousand, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $27.59 Thousand.

