During the last session, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s traded shares were 1,098,836, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KMPH share is $22.08, that puts it down -263.16% from that peak though still a striking +88.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $70.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.49 Million shares over the past three months.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $6.27- this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by -67.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.71%. The short interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is 44.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.6%. While earnings are projected to return 73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

KemPharm, Inc. insiders own 7.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.03%, with the float percentage being 6.49%. Iowa State Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.75 Thousand shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $24.84 Thousand in shares.

