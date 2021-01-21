During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 13,281,604, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $8.31, that puts it down -48.13% from that peak though still a striking +37.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $51.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ITUB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Trading Information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.36% in intraday trading to $6.35- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.62%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 42.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.29, which implies an increase of 12.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.76 and $7.36 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of 31.19% off the target high and -15.15% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone up +8.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.7% against -17.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -54.5% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -34.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.22 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.72 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.77 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.5% and then jump by 82.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13%. While earnings are projected to return 8.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.5% per annum.

ITUB Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.69%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Biggest Investors

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.25%, with the float percentage being 23.25%. Harding Loevner LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 201.44 Million shares (or 22.55% of all shares), a total value of $801.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 119.11 Million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 13.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $474.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 51,341,298 shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.33 Million, or about 4.96% of the stock, which is worth about $237.18 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored