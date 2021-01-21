During the last session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s traded shares were 1,413,593, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the FLR share is $21.37, that puts it down -3.64% from that peak though still a striking +86.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. FLR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR): Trading Information

Fluor Corporation (FLR) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $21.37 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.29%, and it has moved by 25.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.12%. The short interest in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is 5.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.5, which implies a decline of -15.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $22 respectively. As a result, FLR is trading at a discount of 6.69% off the target high and -32.1% off the low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluor Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares have gone up +66.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -169.9% against -12.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 181% this quarter and then jump 109.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.49 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.73 Billion and $4.08 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.8% and then fell by -14.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.1%. While earnings are projected to return 86.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.69% per annum.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Biggest Investors

Fluor Corporation insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.53%, with the float percentage being 79.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.58 Million shares (or 10.36% of all shares), a total value of $128.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Value Fund owns about 3,617,300 shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.3 Million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $29.11 Million.

