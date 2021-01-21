During the recent session, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares were 2,442,648, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.24% or -$6.63. The 52-week high for the DYN share is $32.31, that puts it down -47.53% from that peak though still a striking +28.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 166Million shares, and the average trade volume was 278.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. DYN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.25, which implies an increase of 56.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $47 respectively. As a result, DYN is trading at a discount of 114.61% off the target high and 23.29% off the low.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -208.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Biggest Investors

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 6.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.69%, with the float percentage being 83.15%. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.95 Million shares (or 10.9% of all shares), a total value of $99.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 Million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund owns about 1,237,200 shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 381.83 Thousand, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.71 Million.

