During the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares were 1,210,058, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AXU share is $3.5, that puts it down -25% from that peak though still a striking +74.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $386.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. AXU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU): Trading Information

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.1% in intraday trading to $2.86- this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.75%, and it has moved by 2.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.67%. The short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is 5.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 7.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.55 and $3.69 respectively. As a result, AXU is trading at a discount of 31.79% off the target high and -8.93% off the low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alexco Resource Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares have jump down -4.44% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then fall -87.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -87.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.89 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.26 Million and $1.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -65.7% and then jump by 776.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.1%. While earnings are projected to return 3.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Biggest Investors

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders own 3.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.94%, with the float percentage being 24.83%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $19.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7,402,796 shares. This amounts to just over 5.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 Million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8.8 Million.

