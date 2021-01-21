During the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares were 1,996,763, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the MRVI share is $33.92, that puts it down -12.47% from that peak though still a striking +21.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.62. The company’s market capitalization is $7.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. MRVI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33, which implies an increase of 9.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $38 respectively. As a result, MRVI is trading at a discount of 25.99% off the target high and 2.79% off the low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 52.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,732,255 shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 900Thousand, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $25.34 Million.

