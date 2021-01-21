During the recent session, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares were 3,675,936, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LUMN share is $11.6, that puts it down -4.22% from that peak though still a striking +26.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.16. The company’s market capitalization is $12.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. LUMN has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN): Trading Information

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.14% in intraday trading to $11.60 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.06%, and it has moved by 12.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.05%. The short interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is 106.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.66, which implies a decline of -13.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $15 respectively. As a result, LUMN is trading at a discount of 34.77% off the target high and -37.11% off the low.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lumen Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) shares have gone up +13.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.39% against -3.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12.1% this quarter and then fall -8.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.12 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.02 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.57 Billion and $5.23 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.2% and then fell by -3.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.3%. While earnings are projected to return -219.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

LUMN Dividend Yield

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lumen Technologies, Inc. is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.41%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Lumen Technologies, Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.39%, with the float percentage being 81.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 970 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 127.43 Million shares (or 11.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.26 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $981.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 30,722,641 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $309.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.52 Million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $257.49 Million.

