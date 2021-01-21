During the last session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares were 1,487,544, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the KTOS share is $31.54, that puts it down -7.43% from that peak though still a striking +82.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5. The company’s market capitalization is $3.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. KTOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS): Trading Information

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.91% in intraday trading to $31.54 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by 13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.04%. The short interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 5.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.9, which implies a decline of -8.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $30 respectively. As a result, KTOS is trading at a discount of 2.18% off the target high and -25.07% off the low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares have gone up +83.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against -18.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.1% this quarter and then fall -11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.95 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $198.59 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185.1 Million and $168.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.7% and then jump by 17.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.7%. While earnings are projected to return 150.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Biggest Investors

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.54%, with the float percentage being 93.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.3 Million shares (or 7.58% of all shares), a total value of $179.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $161.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace owns about 3,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $67.23 Million.

