During the last session, KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s traded shares were 2,328,979, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the KAR share is $24.13, that puts it down -31.71% from that peak though still a striking +48.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. KAR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR): Trading Information

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.98% in intraday trading to $20.58 this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.71%, and it has moved by -0.16% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.56%. The short interest in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is 8.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.44, which implies an increase of 22.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $32 respectively. As a result, KAR is trading at a discount of 74.67% off the target high and -1.75% off the low.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that KAR Auction Services, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) shares have gone up +31.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.58% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.8% this quarter and then jump 266.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $578.61 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $627.71 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $671.3 Million and $645.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.8% and then fell by -2.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.3%. While earnings are projected to return -19.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s Biggest Investors

KAR Auction Services, Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.81%, with the float percentage being 104.69%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 397 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.69 Million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $254.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.81 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $198.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 11,427,385 shares. This amounts to just over 8.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $52.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored