During the recent session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares were 5,318,265, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the IVR share is $18.3, that puts it down -415.49% from that peak though still a striking +48.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $653.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. IVR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies a decline of -15.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $3.25 respectively. As a result, IVR is trading at a discount of -8.45% off the target high and -22.54% off the low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares have gone up +3.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -727.08% against -18%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -88.9% this quarter and then jump 100.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -64.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.16 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.2 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $192.78 Million and $186.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -84.9% and then fell by -83.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.8%. While earnings are projected to return 334.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.7% per annum.

IVR Dividend Yield

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 17.15%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Biggest Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.84%, with the float percentage being 53.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 31.27 Million shares (or 17.24% of all shares), a total value of $84.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.34 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $38.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11,715,209 shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.53 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $15.31 Million.

