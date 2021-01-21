During the last session, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares were 2,357,334, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the INFN share is $11.51, that puts it down -20.02% from that peak though still a striking +61.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. INFN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN): Trading Information

Infinera Corporation (INFN) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.75% in intraday trading to $10.18 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by -14.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.49%. The short interest in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is 30.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.54, which implies a decline of -0.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $15 respectively. As a result, INFN is trading at a discount of 56.41% off the target high and -47.86% off the low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinera Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares have gone up +34.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against 31.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then jump 81.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.79 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $332.15 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $386.46 Million and $331.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.7% and then jump by 0.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 122.03%. While earnings are projected to return -59% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Biggest Investors

Infinera Corporation insiders own 2.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.64%, with the float percentage being 92.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.11 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $173.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.18 Million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 13.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $155.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12,595,899 shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.46 Million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $27.5 Million.

