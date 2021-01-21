During the recent session, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s traded shares were 7,349,128, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 60.15% or $5.48. The 52-week high for the IPWR share is $17, that puts it down -16.52% from that peak though still a striking +92.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $43.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 446.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 150.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. IPWR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR): Trading Information

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) registered a 60.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.13% in intraday trading to $17.00 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.53%, and it has moved by 84.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.67%. The short interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) is 1.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies a decline of -20.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $20 respectively. As a result, IPWR is trading at a discount of 37.08% off the target high and -65.73% off the low.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.1%. While earnings are projected to return 38.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Biggest Investors

Ideal Power Inc. insiders own 19.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.06%, with the float percentage being 20.04%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 284.79 Thousand shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 175.45 Thousand shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 5.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9,801 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.77 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $24.16 Thousand.

