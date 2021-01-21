During the recent session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares were 1,819,568, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the HMY share is $7.61, that puts it down -72.56% from that peak though still a striking +60.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. HMY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY): Trading Information

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $4.52- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -9.26% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.77%. The short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 10.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 30.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.61 and $7.08 respectively. As a result, HMY is trading at a discount of 60.54% off the target high and 4.54% off the low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.9%. While earnings are projected to return 67% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Biggest Investors

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.47%, with the float percentage being 29.47%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.49 Million shares (or 25.83% of all shares), a total value of $308.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.75 Million shares, is of Exor Investments (UK) LLP’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 36,275,670 shares. This amounts to just over 16.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.63 Million, or about 9.99% of the stock, which is worth about $105.92 Million.

