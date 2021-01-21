During the last session, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1,161,193, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $64.22, that puts it down -53.27% from that peak though still a striking +20.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.51. The company’s market capitalization is $16.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 Million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. GDRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.69, which implies an increase of 16.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $70 respectively. As a result, GDRX is trading at a discount of 67.06% off the target high and -30.79% off the low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 50.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.59% per annum.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. insiders own 8.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.59%, with the float percentage being 96.92%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.03 Million shares (or 6.9% of all shares), a total value of $168.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $133.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1,092,800 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 863.58 Thousand, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $48.02 Million.

