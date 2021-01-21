During the last session, Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s traded shares were 1,155,527, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $6.24, that puts it down -124.46% from that peak though still a striking +27.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $199.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GORO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO): Trading Information

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.8% in intraday trading to $2.86- this Wednesday, Jan 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.42%, and it has moved by -15.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.47%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is 2.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 52.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, GORO is trading at a discount of 52.88% off the target high and 52.88% off the low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.29 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.3 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.07 Million and $39.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.5% and then jump by 38% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.8%. While earnings are projected to return -42.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GORO Dividend Yield

Gold Resource Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Resource Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.97%.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s Biggest Investors

Gold Resource Corporation insiders own 3.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.43%, with the float percentage being 49.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.58 Million shares (or 6.38% of all shares), a total value of $15.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 Million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 3,595,560 shares. This amounts to just over 5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 Million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $6.35 Million.

