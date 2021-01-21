During the last session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 2,298,580, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $2.4, that puts it down -37.93% from that peak though still a striking +56.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $540.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corporation (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. GERN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN): Trading Information

Geron Corporation (GERN) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.77% in intraday trading to $1.808 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.1%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.43%. The short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 55.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 23.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 129.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $7 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of 302.3% off the target high and 72.41% off the low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares have jump down -12.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $171Million and $52Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -59.1% and then fell by -42.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.2%. While earnings are projected to return -135.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Biggest Investors

Geron Corporation insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.2%, with the float percentage being 56.29%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 9.7% of all shares), a total value of $52.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.59 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,796,506 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.21 Million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $13.06 Million.

