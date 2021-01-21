During the recent session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares were 41,957,272, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.28% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the GENE share is $10.3, that puts it down -89.69% from that peak though still a striking +74.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $74.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 882.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GENE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE): Trading Information

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) registered a 26.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.72% in intraday trading to $8.18- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.06%, and it has moved by 50.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.33%. The short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 1.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.65, which implies an increase of 372.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.65 and $25.65 respectively. As a result, GENE is trading at a discount of 372.38% off the target high and 372.38% off the low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.1%. While earnings are projected to return -157.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Biggest Investors

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.41%, with the float percentage being 1.42%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 64.6 Thousand shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $223.52 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.32 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $184.47 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2,511 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.96 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $7.5 Thousand.

