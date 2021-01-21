During the last session, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s traded shares were 1,236,798, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.08% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the RAIL share is $3.84, that puts it down -2.67% from that peak though still a striking +80.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $58.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 411.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. RAIL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL): Trading Information

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) registered a 15.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.6% in intraday trading to $3.84- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.86%, and it has moved by 46.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.19%. The short interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is 562.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 531.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.33, which implies a decline of -37.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2.65 respectively. As a result, RAIL is trading at a discount of -29.14% off the target high and -46.52% off the low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FreightCar America, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares have gone up +147.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.41% against -2.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.1% this quarter and then jump 70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -53.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.2 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.7 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $44.94 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.85%. While earnings are projected to return -84.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Biggest Investors

FreightCar America, Inc. insiders own 22.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.02%, with the float percentage being 69.48%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 454.56 Thousand shares (or 2.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 452.86 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 249,196 shares. This amounts to just over 1.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $568.17 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 210.16 Thousand, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $479.17 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored