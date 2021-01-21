During the recent session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s traded shares were 6,594,675, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the FCX share is $32.49, that puts it down -7.09% from that peak though still a striking +84.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $43.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FCX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): Trading Information

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.06% in intraday trading to $32.49 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.13%, and it has moved by 22.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.29%. The short interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 17.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.86, which implies a decline of -1.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $38 respectively. As a result, FCX is trading at a discount of 25.25% off the target high and -43.97% off the low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares have gone up +131.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2800% against 4.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1850% this quarter and then jump 406.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.21 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.08 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.91 Billion and $2.8 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.7% and then jump by 81.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return -109.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FCX Dividend Yield

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Biggest Investors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.81%, with the float percentage being 74.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1037 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 154.75 Million shares (or 10.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 114.98 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.8 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 40,725,183 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $636.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.71 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $527.3 Million.

