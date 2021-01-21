During the last session, Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s traded shares were 1,238,588, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.61% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the FORD share is $2.89, that puts it down -15.6% from that peak though still a striking +64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $24.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 262.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FORD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD): Trading Information

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) registered a 12.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.79% in intraday trading to $2.90- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.36%, and it has moved by 42.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.36%. The short interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) is 107.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6%. While earnings are projected to return 51% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Biggest Investors

Forward Industries, Inc. insiders own 35.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.06%, with the float percentage being 21.82%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 754.65 Thousand shares (or 7.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 455.86 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $633.64 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 115,757 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.9 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.47 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $33.81 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored