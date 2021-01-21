During the last session, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s traded shares were 1,452,973, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FLDM share is $12.45, that puts it down -112.46% from that peak though still a striking +80.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $434.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. FLDM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM): Trading Information

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.72% in intraday trading to $6.42- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.62%, and it has moved by -14.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.33%. The short interest in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is 6.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies an increase of 121.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $15 respectively. As a result, FLDM is trading at a discount of 155.97% off the target high and 70.65% off the low.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluidigm Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) shares have jump down -4.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.67% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.1% this quarter and then jump 73.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.72 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.62 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $32.44 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.6%. While earnings are projected to return 34.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.06% per annum.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Biggest Investors

Fluidigm Corporation insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.01%, with the float percentage being 93.17%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.65 Million shares (or 7.63% of all shares), a total value of $41.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4,424,732 shares. This amounts to just over 5.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2Million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $14.83 Million.

