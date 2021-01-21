During the recent session, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s traded shares were 2,726,523, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the FEYE share is $25.53, that puts it down -13.01% from that peak though still a striking +66.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.54. The company’s market capitalization is $5.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.8 Million shares over the past three months.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. FEYE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE): Trading Information

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $23.26 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.7%, and it has moved by 11.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.69%. The short interest in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is 17.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.5, which implies a decline of -13.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $25 respectively. As a result, FEYE is trading at a discount of 10.67% off the target high and -29.17% off the low.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FireEye, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares have gone up +71.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 480% against 6.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.9% this quarter and then jump 400% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.01 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.47 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $235.09 Million and $221.28 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.1% and then jump by 5.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 2.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Biggest Investors

FireEye, Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.09%, with the float percentage being 92.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 404 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.09 Million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $248.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.42 Million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $190.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund owns about 6,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.98 Million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $73.87 Million.

