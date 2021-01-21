Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MSN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN): Trading Information

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) registered a 14.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.22%, and it has moved by 27.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.38%. The short interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) is 91.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 303.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, MSN is trading at a discount of 303.23% off the target high and 303.23% off the low.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -37.6%. While earnings are projected to return -84.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Biggest Investors

Emerson Radio Corp. insiders own 72.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.26%, with the float percentage being 22.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 939.67 Thousand shares (or 4.47% of all shares), a total value of $638.88 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 172.1 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $117.01 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 162,100 shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.21 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.94 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $24.66 Thousand.

