During the recent session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s traded shares were 1,639,549, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.68% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the EGO share is $14.49, that puts it down -28.69% from that peak though still a striking +59.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. EGO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO): Trading Information

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) registered a -3.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.3% in intraday trading to $12.29 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.94%, and it has moved by -13.11% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.07%. The short interest in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is 3.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.52, which implies an increase of 37.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $18.81 respectively. As a result, EGO is trading at a discount of 67.05% off the target high and 6.57% off the low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.56 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.81 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -16.7% and then jump by 25% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7%. While earnings are projected to return 121.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Biggest Investors

Eldorado Gold Corporation insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.52%, with the float percentage being 63.63%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.15 Million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $202.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.28 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 10,293,691 shares. This amounts to just over 5.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.45 Million, or about 4.83% of the stock, which is worth about $112.1 Million.

