During the recent session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 1,874,922, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $17.85, that puts it down -40.55% from that peak though still a striking +51.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 Million shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. DOYU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU): Trading Information

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.85% in intraday trading to $12.98 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 4.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.01%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 12.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DouYu International Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares have jump down -5.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.41% against 3.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -25% this quarter and then jump 14.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.18 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430.19 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.77 Million and $325.14 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.5% and then jump by 32.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 104.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Biggest Investors

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.6%, with the float percentage being 17.91%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.78 Million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $129.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 1,893,164 shares. This amounts to just over 0.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 Million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $24.95 Million.

