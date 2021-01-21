During the recent session, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares were 1,385,097, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$1.99. The 52-week high for the FANG share is $86.18, that puts it down -46.99% from that peak though still a striking +75.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.55. The company’s market capitalization is $9.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FANG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG): Trading Information

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.01% in intraday trading to $64.07 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.18%, and it has moved by 32.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.1%. The short interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 7.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.55, which implies an increase of 15.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $94 respectively. As a result, FANG is trading at a discount of 60.33% off the target high and -23.25% off the low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diamondback Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares have gone up +43.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.84% against -37.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -58% this quarter and then fall -32.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -28.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $758.25 Million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $814.72 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 Billion and $899Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -31.3% and then fell by -9.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.6%. While earnings are projected to return -81.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.9% per annum.

FANG Dividend Yield

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 1.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Biggest Investors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.99%, with the float percentage being 95.89%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 655 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19Million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $572.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.62 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $560.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 9,182,565 shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6Million, or about 3.8% of the stock, which is worth about $290.27 Million.

